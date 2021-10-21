Demaiz Inc., doing business as Mex-tamale Foods, a San Jose, California establishment, is recalling approximately 20,759 pounds of pork and beef tamales due to misbranding and undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains sesame seeds, an allergen, which is not declared on the final product label.

The beef and pork tamale items were produced between Sept. 20, 2021 to Oct. 14, 2021. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

Bulk packages containing individually wrapped 6-oz pieces of fully cooked, not shelf stable of “MEX-TAMALES FOODS 6oz PORK TAMALES Wrapped In Inedible Corn Husk.”

Bulk packages containing individually wrapped 6-oz pieces of heat treated, not fully cooked and not shelf stable of “MEX-TAMALES FOODS 6oz Beef TAMALES Wrapped In Inedible Corn Husk.”

Bulk packages containing individually wrapped 8-oz pieces of heat treated, not fully cooked and not shelf stable of “MEX-TAMALES FOODS 8oz PORK TAMALES Wrapped In Inedible Corn Husk.”

Bulk packages containing individually wrapped 6-oz pieces of heat treated, not fully cooked, and not shelf stable of “MEX-TAMALES FOODS 6oz PORK TAMALES Wrapped In Inedible Corn Husk.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 45434” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Northern California. The tamale products are served to consumers from a deli counter at retailers.

The problem was discovered when FSIS observed sesame seeds being added to the tamale sauce and determined that sesame seeds were not listed on the product labels.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Alejandro Arreola, president, Demaiz Inc., at (408) 580-7745.

Source: Demaiz, Inc.