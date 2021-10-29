Hofmann Sausage Company has announced a three-month subscription item has been added to its website's ecommerce offerings. This announcement comes in time for the Holiday 2021 buying season.

The packages include classic Hofmann products like German Franks (1879 recipe) and Snappy Grillers (introduced in 1934) as well as newer products. The three-month subscription costs $245 and includes shipping. Items are delivered over three consecutive months to a recipient's door.

Month 1: Classic Package

Includes: German Franks (3-14oz pkgs), Snappy Grillers (3-14oz pkgs), bonus German Style Mustard (12oz)

Month 2: Tailgate Package

Includes: Beer Brats (16oz), Cheddar Beer Brats (16oz), Summer Sausage (9oz), Jalapeno Cheddar Franks (14oz), Cocktail Franks (12oz), Cheddar Franks (14oz), bonus Yellow Mustard (14oz)

Month 3: Sausage Sampler

Includes: Roasted Red Pepper & Asiago Chicken Sausage (13oz), Italian Sausage (14oz), Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage (14oz), Kielbasa links (14oz), Maple Breakfast Sausage (14oz), Kielbasa Rope (14oz), bonus Horseradish Mustard (12oz)

"We have many fans who have moved away from Upstate New York and still want their favorite hot dogs and sausages. They can buy the subscription for themselves or give Hofmann as a gift to everyone on their holiday list," said Gary Lennox, regional manager, Hofmann Sausage Company.

Hofmann Sausage Company is located in Syracuse, New York, and is one of the oldest hot dog and sausage manufacturers in the United States, dating back to a meat market in 1861and incorporation in 1879. Hofmann products are available in grocery retail, big box, convenience stores, restaurants, and stadiums in the eastern United States and online at hofmannsausage.com.

For more information on Hofmann Sausage Company, contact Rebecca Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, 315-437-7257, or visit https://hofmannsausage.com.

