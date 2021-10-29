Just in time for the holidays, Butterball’s iconic Turkey Talk-Line experts are joining TikTok to share Butterball-approved recipes based on the latest cooking trends. In a recent survey, 73 percent of respondents said they’ve cooked or prepared food or a meal based on a viral food trend from a social media platform.

That’s why this year Butterball is launching the Turkey Talk-Line Taste Kitchen to help hosts find unbeatable new recipes to serve this Thanksgiving. The Taste Kitchen is a one-stop shop for inspiring hosts to cook with confidence this holiday, paired with 40 years of Butterball Turkey Talk-Line know-how.

After assisting an influx of first-time hosts in 2020, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Taste Kitchen was developed to help hosts of all levels find the inspiration they need to pull off a successful Thanksgiving while giving them new vision for their menus. Butterball’s Turkey Talk-Line experts have been busy testing the latest cooking trends, and this holiday season they’re taking to TikTok to share their favorites.

“While home cooks are excited for the holiday, more than a third of novice Thanksgiving hosts reported lacking the confidence in their hosting abilities,” said Rebecca Welch, senior brand manager, seasonal business at Butterball. “Through the Butterball Taste Kitchen, our Talk-Line experts are able to engage with this new generation of hosts on social media and inspire them to try something fresh and exciting, while giving them the confidence they need to be successful. That way, they can spend less time worrying about cooking and more time enjoying the special moments of the holiday.”

Each recipe tested in the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Taste Kitchen was inspired by popular food trends sweeping across social media. From waffling and air frying to adding kicks of spicy or zesty flavors through brines and rubs, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line experts evaluated the trends—and will continue to do so throughout the holiday season—to bring home cooks the best options, all with the Butterball seal of approval.

Recipes that received the seal of approval include:

The Ultimate Leftover Waffle Sandwich : A creative take on leftovers, this customizable sandwich combines everything you love about Thanksgiving dinner and surrounds it in a crisp waffle made from stuffing.

: A creative take on leftovers, this customizable sandwich combines everything you love about Thanksgiving dinner and surrounds it in a crisp waffle made from stuffing. The Thanksgiving Roll-Up : Perfect for a Friendsgiving dish or Thanksgiving appetizer, this roll-up easily wraps flavors such as cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts into a seasoned turkey breast to create a delicious and crispy air-fried bite.

: Perfect for a Friendsgiving dish or Thanksgiving appetizer, this roll-up easily wraps flavors such as cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts into a seasoned turkey breast to create a delicious and crispy air-fried bite. The Pickle-Brined Turkey : A made-from-scratch quick and simple dill pickle brine that results in a juicy and zesty turkey with unbeatable flavor.

: A made-from-scratch quick and simple dill pickle brine that results in a juicy and zesty turkey with unbeatable flavor. The Spicy-Brined Turkey: This dry brine combines seasonings such as chipotle chili powder and smoked paprika to turn up the heat this Thanksgiving and give any spicy-lovers’ turkey a tasty kick.

Testing recipes and trends has always been core to the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line, from microwaving in the ‘80s to deep frying in the 2000s, the experts are always seeking ways to help hosts feel confident in the kitchen.

“It’s been incredible to see the Turkey Talk-Line continue to reimagine ways to help hosts create a delicious Thanksgiving meal, with a turkey at the center, just like we always have,” said Nicole Johnson, director of the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line. “This year our experts have had so much fun trying the latest cooking trends taking over social media to determine which ones would receive the Butterball seal of approval, and we’re thrilled to see people create and customize these recipes on their own.”

Visit Butterball.com to view the recipes and follow Butterball on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook to keep up with Taste Kitchen content leading up to Thanksgiving. The Turkey Talk-Line officially opens for the 2021 holiday season on Monday, November 1, 2021, for even more help and inspiration on how to customize Taste Kitchen-inspired recipes.