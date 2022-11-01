The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line returns for its 41st season. The Talk-Line has been a staple for Thanksgiving cooks and hosts for decades, helping more than 100,000 hosts each year to make the most of their holidays. New this year, Butterball is launching its 2022 Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Comfort Calendars, offering 24 days of emotional support, practical tips and a whole lot of comfort and available for download at Butterball.com.

WHO: Butterball and its beloved Turkey Talk-Line experts

WHAT: Butterball Turkey Talk-Line experts are available for interviews on all things turkey and Thanksgiving, including:

General tips for reducing Thanksgiving-related stress

Turkey prep tricks and common mistakes

Holiday how-to suggestions

Memorable calls from the past 41 years

And much more

WHEN: The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is open for its 41st season beginning today, Nov. 1, through Dec. 24.

WHERE:

Butterball Turkey Talk-Line experts are standing by and ready to lend a helping hand via 1-800-Butterball, text, social media, Amazon Alexa and more.

Download the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Comfort Calendars, in digital or printable form, at www.Butterball.com.

Follow Butterball on Instagram for daily tips, support and a few more surprises Nov. 1-24.

Source: Butterball