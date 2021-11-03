1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., a provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate, has expanded its product offerings across the growing “better for you” food category with the acquisition of Vital Choice, a trusted provider of exceptional quality premium wild-caught seafood and sustainably farmed shellfish, pastured proteins, organic foods, and marine-source nutritional supplements.

With this acquisition, the Company adds more than 400 new “better for you” offerings to its product assortment, including frozen, canned, and smoked wild fish, shellfish, organic grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, organic soups, organic fruits, seasonings, oils and broths, fish-based pet treats, omega-3 and other supplements, plus seaweed and kelp-based items.

“’Better for you’ products are contributing to the strong momentum we’ve been seeing in our gourmet foods business over the past year, and Vital Choice is a natural fit with our existing brands to help drive continued growth in this category,” said Steve Lightman, group president of gourmet foods and gift baskets, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. “There is growing consumer interest in food that is healthy, natural, and convenient, with newer, younger customers especially drawn to these products. We look forward to offering our customers even more healthy eating options and driving strong top and bottom-line performance for Vital Choice by leveraging our best-in-class e-commerce platform.”

Vital Choice was founded in 2001 on the premise that wild Alaskan salmon is nature's most perfect food. Since then, it has built longstanding sourcing relationships with a network of approximately 60 well-managed fisheries that provide both high-quality and hard-to-find seafood that meets its rigorous standards for sustainability, while also extending its offerings to include additional products for healthy lifestyles.

Vital Choice will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Source: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.



