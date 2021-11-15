Applegate Farms LLC has announced two new additions to its APPLEGATE NATURALS Breaded Chicken line that's sure to bring the heat: APPLEGATE NATURALS Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Bites and APPLEGATE NATURALS Spicy Breaded Chicken Tenders.

"From Nashville hot chicken to hot honey, Americans are craving the heat, and we're excited to put our own spin on it through our new bites and tenders," said Nicole Glenn, vice president of brand strategy & innovation at Applegate. "With a custom breadcrumb blend made with a variety of peppers, our crispy chicken tenders and bites leave a lasting kick that's sure to please."

Whether entertaining or looking for a quick meal, the new APPLEGATE NATURALS Spicy Breaded Chicken line is sure to please as each product is made with Applegate humanely-raised meat and 100 percent natural, non-GMO ingredients. Each serving of both spicy chicken tenders and bites is lean, low in saturated fat, has 0g of trans fat, and is an excellent source of protein.

APPLEGATE NATURALS Spicy Breaded Chicken Tenders and Bites are available now in resealable bags in the frozen aisle at select retailers including Whole Foods and Amazon. APPLEGATE NATURALS Spicy Breaded Chicken Tenders are available with an MSRP of $6.80 for a 16oz bag while APPLEGATE NATURALS Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Bites have an MSRP of $11.49 per 16-oz bag. For more information, please visit applegate.com or join the conversation on social at @applegatefarms.

Source: Applegate Farms