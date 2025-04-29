Applegate Naturals line expands with Lightly Breaded Chicken Tenders and Popcorn Chicken

Natural and organic meat brand Applegate Farms is introducing two additions to its frozen chicken portfolio.

Applegate Naturals Lightly Breaded Chicken Tenders and Applegate Naturals Lightly Breaded Popcorn Chicken are made with all whole cuts of white meat chicken that is Applegate Humanely Raised with no antibiotics ever. The new Lightly Breaded line is gluten-free and packed with crispy, craveable flavor from natural, minimally processed ingredients.

With 12-14 grams of protein per serving and a gluten-free rice flour coating, the Lightly Breaded line has two fewer grams of carbs and two more grams of protein per serving than Applegate Naturals Gluten Free Chicken Breast Tenders. As with Applegate’s other frozen offerings, Applegate Naturals Lightly Breaded Chicken Tenders and Popcorn Chicken are ready in minutes. The two new offerings come in resealable ‘family size’ bags for added convenience.

"Applegate's Lightly Breaded product expansion fills American's hunger for more delicious, easy-to-make protein options available right from their freezer, " said Joseph O’Connor, president of Applegate. "With Lightly Breaded, we've dialed back on the breading for extra crispiness and continue to deliver the nutritious and high-quality chicken Applegate is known for. We know it'll be a hit with chicken tenders and popcorn chicken fans — including those who are concerned with or sensitive to gluten."

In the Frozen Breaded Chicken category, Applegate has a repeat purchase rate that’s 1.9 times higher than the category average. Applegate hopes to extend its success in the aisle with the introduction of the Lightly Breaded line, bringing 14 offerings now to shelf, including natural and organic lines, as well as gluten-free options.

Applegate Naturals Lightly Breaded Chicken Tenders and Popcorn Chicken will be available on store shelves at select retailers including Whole Foods, Stop & Shop and Demoulas in May 2025 and has an MSRP of $12.99-14.99.

Source: Applegate