Shaun White, regarded as the greatest action sports athlete of all time and global brand ambassador for KRAVE Jerky, has announced the latest product of their partnership: a new Gold Label, 100 percent grass-fed beef jerky flavor inspired by his Olympic achievements and taste for adventure. The limited edition KRAVE flavor, Spicy Sesame Ginger Beef Jerky, was developed and inspired by Shaun White and the KRAVE culinary team to set the gold standard for jerky with an elevated flavor profile and premium 100 percent grass-fed beef jerky.

A longtime fan of KRAVE, Shaun sought to create a new flavor of jerky alongside the industry experts known for revolutionizing the category. Together, Shaun and KRAVE landed on the perfect flavor to showcase his love for spice and adventure: one that would crush people's expectations of jerky and blow away the competition. Known for its daringly bold and unexpectedly tender line of jerky, KRAVE worked with Shaun to create a unique Spicy Sesame Ginger flavor that strikes the ideal balance between better-for-you and better-tasting with 100 percent grass-fed beef and high-quality ingredients. Shaun White and KRAVE's Gold Label Jerky has 9g of protein per serving, is gluten-free, and is made with no artificial ingredients.

"Being part of Team KRAVE has been so much fun. There is such synergy in KRAVE's lighthearted, fun-yet-serious approach to the jerky category and the way I like to put a bold and unique twist on what it takes to be a professional athlete and entrepreneur," said White. "KRAVE's a brand I enjoy collaborating with, and I'm honored to lend some of my creative energy to the launch of my own Spicy Sesame Ginger flavor. With the upcoming Winter Olympics, I made sure this jerky—like the rest of KRAVE's lineup—would fit perfectly into my lifestyle, whether I'm training for a competition, on the slopes, or on-the-go, traveling."

Shaun White joined KRAVE as investor and global brand ambassador earlier in 2021. As a member of Team KRAVE, Shaun contributes his creativity and entrepreneurship to the brand through campaigns like the 2021 KRAVE Better series of ads that debuted during the summer and the launch of his latest flavor. In the brand's KRAVE Better campaign, this partnership between Shaun White and KRAVE also featured the brand's recent packaging and digital overhaul along with the launches of KRAVE's 100 percent grass-fed beef products and new Zero Sugar Jerky.

"Shaun White has been the perfect partner for us to help relaunch KRAVE and reignite the jerky category. As an Investor and Global Brand Ambassador, Shaun brings more than just buzz and credibility to the brand—he represents our belief in the fun of being unexpected. We know our KRAVE audience is hungry – not just for protein, but also for doing more, being better and always evolving," said Steele Meisinger, VP of marketing at KRAVE. "KRAVE's exclusive collaboration with Shaun in creating our new Spicy Sesame Ginger Beef Jerky exemplifies the KRAVE message perfectly: KRAVE's superior, premium protein snacks prove that 'Better for You' doesn't have to be boring. We couldn't be more thrilled to launch this new jerky flavor with him."

Shaun White's new limited-edition Spicy Sesame Ginger Flavor is now available online at www.kravejerky.com, and will be on shelves in various grocery stores early next year. To learn more about KRAVE Jerky, visit the website and follow the brand on Instagram @kravejerky.

Source: KRAVE Jerky