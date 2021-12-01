Shara Birchfield has joined the Fuchs team as the director of operations, based out of its headquarters in Hampstead, MD. Shara brings over 16 years of experience in the food and beverage industry working at various food manufacturers. She has held numerous titles in all aspects from continuous improvement manager to spice fill department manager. Shara’s addition to the team comes as Fuchs continues to expand its manufacturing practices and technologies.

Before joining Fuchs, Shara held management positions in two large food companies, PepsiCo and McCormick & Company. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Her impressive experience in the food industry will be an asset to our production team, as she motivates them to continuously improve manufacturing practices.

In her role as director of operations, she is responsible for overseeing manufacturing plants in Hampstead, MD and Grand Forks, ND. Shara will be highly focused on creating an environment where food safety is a top priority, by enforcing procedures on the plant floor that adhere to and improve on current practices. Additionally, she will utilize Red Zone technology for setting goals and operational metrics that will continue to optimize our manufacturing processes.

Fuchs is at the forefront of flavor; we create seasoning blends that bring the joy of food to life. Shara will ensure that our seasonings and spices will be held to highest quality standards just a Fuchs has done for decades. Shara is focused on expanding our production capabilities and developing a strong team to create a seamless experience for our customers.

Source: Fuchs



