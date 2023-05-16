Triangle Package Machinery Co. announced the appointment of its new Director of Operations, Luis Torres.

The company promoted this long-time employee from director of aftermarket sales & field support to director of operations after nearly 16 years. During his time at Triangle, Torres has continually developed his skill set and expanded upon the breadth of his knowledge, previously holding roles such as field service technician, engineering technician, service manager and director of customer service.

Given his extensive knowledge of and experience with Triangle’s products, paired with his background in these areas, Torres will help the company focus on various strategic initiatives across departments. As director of operations, he is tasked with improving the company‘s overall operational efficiencies and strengthening company culture.

“Luis has been an instrumental member of our team for many years, and we’re thrilled to see his continued growth with the company,” said Bryan Muskat, CEO of Triangle Package Machinery Co. “With Luis as Director of Operations, we will be able to continue to strengthen our company and set it up for another century of success.”

Source: Triangle Package Machinery Co.