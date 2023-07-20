Thermodyne Foodservice Products announces the appointment of Randy Fisher to director of culinary operations. In his new position, Fisher will play a key role in overseeing and managing all culinary activities at Thermodyne, according to director of sales Aaron Bremer.

“We are confident that Randy will have an immediate and positive impact on our organization,” said Bremer. "With his extensive experience in the food service industry, both in the kitchen and the office, Randy’s unique skillset will be instrumental in driving future growth.”

Fisher brings a wealth of expertise garnered from diverse restaurants and food-based institutions. Notably, he served as the food and beverage manager at SportONE Parkview Icehouse, where he managed and elevated guests’ overall dining experiences. Prior to that, Fisher honed his culinary craft in various fine dining establishments, assuming responsibilities as a kitchen lead, sous chef, and executive chef.

Fisher, who earned a bachelor’s degree in culinary science from Johnson & Wales University, said he believes his educational journey will continue in his new role. “I look forward to the incredible learning opportunities that lie ahead as I take on new challenges as Thermodyne’s director of culinary operations,” said Fisher. "The company’s well-established reputation for innovation truly inspires and energizes me.”

Thermodyne offers more than 35 different slow-cook and hold ovens. Models range from a three-shelf countertop unit to a unit capable of holding 42 full-size steam table pans. Much of this equipment is available for same-day shipment in the U.S. Thermodyne also offers extensive design experience and the manufacturing capacity to customize equipment to meet specific customer needs.

For more information about Thermodyne and its revolutionary method of transfer heat technology, visit here.

Source: Thermodyne