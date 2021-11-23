Deanna Hofing has joined WTI as an applications specialist.

Hofing has extensive technical knowledge and expertise in the meat and food industries. She has been providing customers innovative food safety solutions, help with solving their challenges, ingredient implementation expertise, and product development support for 18 years.

“We are fortunate to have Deanna back at WTI,” said Ralf Ludwig, owner and president of WTI. Hofing worked at WTI from 2003-2009 in a number of key technical roles. “She knows our industry really well and we are excited to have her partnering with our customers to provide the best solutions.”

Hofing stated, “Working for an innovative company that truly focuses on the customers and solving their challenges is really important to me. I’m happy to be back at WTI working hand-in-hand with our customers.”

She has a Master’s degree and Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science from Michigan State University. She resides in Indiana with her husband and two children.

Source: WTI








