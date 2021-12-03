Attendees are invited to visit Hollymatic’s Booth #C-12405 at the International Production & Processing Exposition in Atlanta in January 2022. While there, you can learn about Hollymatic’s full line of processing equipment that can Cut It, Grind It, Form It, Process It, and Package It. Hollymatic provides a total processing experience with equipment like Hi-Yield Saws, Mixer/Grinders, Food Formers, Tenderizers, Marinating Systems, and Vacuum Packaging. Much of this equipment will be on display on the IPPE show floor. Hollymatic offers innovative solutions for processing various proteins, veggies, and alternative meats.

Hollymatic’s Success is Driven by Integrity, Innovation, Quality, and Care for Their Customers. Be sure to stop by Booth #C-12405 at the IPPE to speak with one of Hollymatic’s processing equipment professionals.

Source: Hollymatic