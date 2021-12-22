Novipax, an absorbent manufacturer with a significant presence in the fresh protein and produce markets, will be featured in the next episode of the world-renowned television series, EARTH with John Holden. The program will air on several major business programs, including Bloomberg TV on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 3:30 PM and on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, and BNN Bloomberg on Sunday December 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST.

Novipax is well-recognized as a progressive manufacturer that produces food safety absorbents that maintain freshness, reduce waste and improve consumer satisfaction. Keith Schroeder, chief executive officer of Novipax, noted, “Our mission is to provide innovative, high-performing absorbents that extend product shelf life and thus reduce food waste. We are thankful that EARTH with John Holden recognizes the positive impact that Novipax continues to have on lowering food waste across North America.”

A six-time Emmy Award winner and esteemed journalist, Holden commented, “A major problem in America is food waste … the average American household wastes almost one-third of the food they purchase.” After traveling to Grenada, Mississippi to visit one of Novipax’s four manufacturing facilities as well as their state-of-the-art innovation center, Holden observed, “…the food preservation technology happening right here is helping to change that.”

Novipax’s Dri-Loc®XtendaPak works to maximize the freshness, safety and marketability of packaged fresh meat, poultry, seafood and produce, which among other benefits, extends shelf life by lowering bacteria levels in the package. Thousands of end users, including supermarkets, protein processors and fresh produce processors, are utilizing Novipax’s Dri-Loc®XtendaPak inside their packages to maintain freshness and minimize food waste.

Novipax CEO, Keith Schroeder, also highlighted Novipax’s commitment to sustainability, “We continue to pursue products that are manufactured with sustainable components. As an example, the highly absorbent fluff core inside our food safety pads is sourced from Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC) certified suppliers. Additionally, our Dri-LocÒ Terra is the first fully compostable food pad that is manufactured with 100 percent renewable materials. Think of Novipax as preserving the environment one package at a time.”

Source: Novipax