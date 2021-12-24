Holy Grail Steak Co. has teamed up with chef and restaurateur Tom Colicchio to curate a collection of roasts and recipes for the ultimate holiday dinner. Who better than acclaimed Top Chef judge and eight-time James Beard Award recipient to turn to for preparing your holiday meal?

The Tom Colicchio x Holy Grail Steak Co. Holiday Roasts Collection includes the following cuts: Upper Prime Black Angus Prime Rib Roast, Sonoma County Rack of Lamb, Tajima American Wagyu Picanha Roast, Kurobuta Pork Boneless Loin Roast, Mangalitsa Pork 8-Bone Rib Roast, Mangalitsa Smoked Ham, Santa Carota Carrot-Fed Prestige Brisket, Grass-Fed Boneless Ribeye Roast, and Upper Prime Black Angus Picanha Roast. With any purchase from this collection, customers will receive recipe cards for Colicchio's simple and incredibly delicious recipes, including three side dishes that will complement the main course beautifully. In a series of videos available on HolyGrailSteak.com, Colicchio masterfully demonstrates tips and tricks for effortlessly preparing a well-marbled four-bone Upper Prime Black Angus Prime Rib and cooking an American Wagyu Picanha Roast with Salsa Verde.

"Holy Grail is a direct-to-consumer meat company that actually sources some of the finest meats from small family farms," says Colicchio. "What better way to celebrate the holidays with family and friends around the table? High-quality meat, great service, best way to go."

All Holy Grail beef is from the finest genetic lines, fed the best-quality diets, and raised with unsurpassed husbandry protocols. Hormone and antibiotic-free, they are butchered and immediately blast frozen to -30°F to protect and preserve the roasts in their original, perfectly-aged state. The holiday items in the Tom Colicchio x Holy Grail Steak Co. Holiday Roasts Collection are expected to sell out quickly, as quantities are limited. For more information and to purchase, please go to https://holygrailsteak.com/pages/tom-colicchio.

Source: Holy Grail Steak Co.



