Wider, more efficient, and with greater process reliability: MULTIVAC is adding three new traysealer models to its TX8 series with a new format width, and thereby offering customers even more packaging flexibility. Thanks to their wide format, the TX 815, TX 825 and TX 835 traysealers are particularly suited to packing products in large trays in a two-track packaging process, and they are characterised primarily by their very high output. As with all models of the TX generation, it is of course possible to use Pack Pilot and other MULTIVAC Smart Services on these models.

The new machines enable trays with a maximum width of 270 mm to be run in a two-track format, or alternatively with a width of up to 560 mm in a one-track format. This means that they are specially de-signed for packing a wide range of food products or ready meals in family packs and catering trays. Thanks to the wide format of the ma-chines, it is now also possible to achieve a high output of large trays with "wide side leading."





High performance and process stability at the same time

It is particularly with skin packs, that the new high-output traysealers show their merits: since the cycle output with skin applications is generally lower than other pack types, this two-track machine version with its tandem gripper enables very high outputs to be achieved. The tandem gripper guides the trays gently and rapidly through the packaging process, ensuring that the product is transported very securely.

If skin packs are being produced, outputs of up to 100 packs per minute can be achieved depending on the tray size and product protrusion.





Future-proof thanks to innovative features

As with all traysealers of the TX generation, the new machine models are equipped for the future. The innovative machine control with Multi Sensor Control and Flow Manager makes a major contribution to the machines' very high output, consistent reliability and optimum pack quality with an even product flow.

The die concept, the so-called X-tools, is a further guarantee of a consistently high pack quality. It distributes the sealing forces very evenly on every tray, and this in turn ensures a uniform and reliable packaging result is always achieved. The RFID-coded dies are of par-ticular benefit in terms of operating security to those companies, which run many different tray formats and therefore have frequent die changes.





Process optimization in a new dimension

All the models are prepared in advance for MULTIVAC's digital solutions. A wide range of MULTIVAC Smart Services is already available to customers, and these create real added value in every respect. By linking the packaging machine digitally, it is possible to access information about the current production status from any location. It is also possible to monitor and optimize the packaging process, as well as detect bottlenecks and faults, and even create new recipes simply and reliably.

In order to simplify the process when setting up new products, trays and films, the TX models can for example be connected online with MULTIVAC Pack Pilot, which automatically sets the machine parameters. This makes it possible to achieve a very quick production start, even with new pack or product applications.

The other MULTIVAC Smart Services currently include Smart Production Dashboard, Smart OEE Analyzer, Smart Log Analyzer, Smart Data Backup, and Smart Machine Report. MULTIVAC customers can decide immediately or at a later date on the various, optional service packages that are available. The existing dies on the machine can in any case be used with all the service packages.

Source: MULTIVAC



