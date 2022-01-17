The 2022 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) is extending its early bird pricing of $75 through Jan. 21. Beginning Jan. 22, the registration fee is $125. Register now and save!

IPPE is encouraging everyone to register online before the trade show, enabling barcode scanning and contactless entry. This will also eliminate the need for standing in registration queues during the show.

The 2022 IPPE will be held in-person from Jan. 25–27, 2022, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta with updated safety measures in place. IPPE’s show management’s goal is to safely bring the industry back together to evaluate new products, technologies, and services while reconnecting participants with their colleagues and friends.

IPPE is a collaboration of three trade shows – the International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo – representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. The event is sponsored by U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, the American Feed Industry Association and the North American Meat Institute.

For more information about IPPE, including registration details, lodging and education offerings, visit www.ippexpo.org.

Source: IPPE