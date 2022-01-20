Profol Americas, a global business in the manufacture of cast polypropylene and polyethylene films, has introduced a breathable vacuum packaging film solution, CPVac.

CPVac™ is a polypropylene-based coextruded film which is designed to maintain a quality appearance of fresh red meat and produce. Because consumers are known to select meat based on its rich red color, brand owners will be pleased with this film that is designed with the right oxygen transmission rate, ensuring fresh meat retains its color for shelf presentation. For fresh vegetables, CPVac allows the color of the produce to remain vibrant as well as extend shelf life during the ripening respiration process.

Other key features of Profol’s CPVac film include very low haze, customized films, recycle-ready solutions and options of either lock seal or peel seal compositions.

According to Mark VanSumeren, director of new business development, “Color sells. Consumers are gauging their fresh meat and produce selections based on appearance, so it’s critical to utilize breathable, low haze film that highlights, not hides, the food product inside. And that’s what CPVac delivers.”

Profol will be displaying CPVac along with other food-grade films at the IPPE Expo, booth C12603, in Atlanta. The Expo takes place January 25–27, 2022.

Source: Profol Americas