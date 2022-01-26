IFFA 2022 remains to be as popular as ever to the industry. The number of exhibiting companies and the amount of space occupied continue the figures of the previous event in 2019. With a proven safety and hygiene concept, Messe Frankfurt offers all participants a safe framework for personal encounters.

At the beginning of 2022, exhibitors and visitors once again emphasize the need to meet for their international live event: on site and for in-person encounters. The registration status for IFFA, trade fair for technology for meat and alternative proteins, from May 14 to 19, 2022 in Frankfurt am Main, is very good. Messe Frankfurt is expecting more than 900 exhibiting companies from all over the world. The expected exhibition area, which will again cover Halls 8, 9, 11, and 12, is on a par with the previous event. The exhibitors will be showing innovations for the entire protein processing chain. In addition to meat products, for the first time ever, IFFA is setting a special focus on ingredients and manufacturing processes for plant-based proteins, thus providing a professional platform for this fast-growing segment.

Peter Feldmann, Lord Mayor of the City of Frankfurt and chairman of the Supervisory Board of Messe Frankfurt, emphasizes the importance of trade fairs: "The registration figures for IFFA are a strong signal for Frankfurt as a trade show location! They show us: Messe Frankfurt was, is and will remain world class, despite the cut caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Without Messe Frankfurt, the Frankfurt we have known and loved for centuries would not exist. Through trade fairs, internationality and diversity have become part of our DNA. And Messe Frankfurt is the place for the topics of the future. For example more and more people are opting for a meat-free or low-meat diet. It's good that IFFA is embracing this trend.”

Strong industry, positive expectations for IFFA

Klaus Schröter, managing director of Schröter Technologie GmbH & Co. KG and chairman of the Meat Processing Machinery Division of VDMA, confirms: "There is a huge need in the industry of getting together in person. On behalf of the exhibitors, I would like to emphasize that we need IFFA to be a strong international platform this year and we are looking forward to presenting our innovations to the trade audience. With the new topic of alternative proteins, the world's leading trade fair is also experiencing an important realignment and a push towards the future." For the IFFA year 2022, the food machinery sector expects even higher sales growth than in 2021, partly because existing orders from 2021 will be converted into sales this year. On the other hand, the continuing good demand, the strong trend towards automation and digitalization, as well as product innovations give every reason to have positive expectations for the world's leading trade show.”

Well prepared, safe participation

In these volatile pandemic times, good preparation for trade show participation is more important than ever. "IFFA offers a safe environment for contacts, business and inspiration," says Wolfgang Marzin, CEO of Messe Frankfurt. "Our protection and hygiene concept, which has been coordinated with the authorities, has already been used successfully at many in-person events. And as is the case everywhere, those who are vaccinated and boosted have the greatest possible freedom of action."

A modern exhibition center provides optimal facilities for a safe face-to-face B2B meeting. Access is fully controlled, which means that all participants are personally registered and their vaccination or convalescent status or even tests are checked. The exhibition halls are supplied with 100 percent fresh air by modern ventilation systems. Due to the large room volumes and high air exchange rates of up to five times per hour, aerosols are constantly diluted and removed. Clearances and hygiene measures are professionally planned and controlled. Messe Frankfurt's protection and hygiene concept and the currently valid provisions of the Corona Protection Ordinance can be found at: www.iffa.com/hygiene.

Trade fair visitors are considered business travelers with good and relevant cause and can easily enter Germany. Due to the dynamic infection and therefore legal situation, business travelers are highly recommended to consult relevant information portals for the specific regulations that apply at time of travel. Information on the entry regulations to Germany can always be found up to date at: https://www.auma.de/en/exhibit/legal-matters/entry-requirements.

Source: IFFA