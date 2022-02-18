The exhibitor search of the leading trade show IFFA is transforming into a permanent industry search engine for technologies related to the processing and packaging of meat and alternative proteins. Starting with IFFA 2022, the newly named "IFFA Contactor" will provide comprehensive information on all exhibitors and their innovations, year round and always up to date.

The IFFA Contactor is the new online search engine for exhibitors and products in the meat and protein industry. With new features, the further developed well-known exhibitor search offers neutral access to the international "Who's Who" of the industry, 365 days a year. The new digital tool gives trade fair visitors the opportunity to find out about products and innovations from participating exhibitors at www.iffa.com. Each exhibitor is represented here with its individual profile. This includes company data, contact persons, images, videos and information on products, innovations, and solutions. One of the new features will enable exhibiting companies to advertise their products permanently and add innovations at any time—24/7, 365 days a year.

Kerstin Horaczek, vice president technology at Messe Frankfurt, says: "The IFFA Contactor is a comprehensive source of information for customers from industry and trade. Beyond the live event, the digital search engine offers a business platform for the industry that benefits everyone.

The IFFA Contactor will be filled successively until the trade show, so it is worth taking a regular look at the database. You can find the current status of the Contactor here.

The IFFA online ticket store is now also open. Secure your ticket to the live event in May at: http://iffa.com/tickets

IFFA Technology for Meat and Alternative Proteins will be held from May 14–19, 2022.

Source: IFFA



