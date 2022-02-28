Motion Plus has announced a partnership with MICRONIX USA, LLC. This partnership provides a wide array of MICRONIX USA miniature precision piezo stages and motion components available for purchase online through the easy-to-use Motion Plus website at buy.motionplusmore.com.

“With the high quality, miniature precision products of MICRONX USA in-stock with our storefront, customers can now solve nano-positioning applications quicker than ever,” says Ben Furnish, co-founder at Motion Plus. “With these products ready to ship, customers can significantly reduce the time it takes to get results in their research or product design process.”

Manfred Schneider, president of MICRONIX USA, is enthusiastic about the opportunity. “We are excited to collaborate with Motion Plus to make our extensive standard product line available through their website. This collaboration enables Micronix resources to expand our focus on OEM customers while Motion Plus will support end-user and non-OEM customers. We are especially pleased to offer a large selection of our products through their quick ship, in-stock option to help customers accelerate their product development processes and experiments.”

The benefits of this new partnership include: