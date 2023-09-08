The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that Empacadora Frape U.S.A. LLC, the importer of record located in Houston, Texas, is recalling approximately 20,455 pounds of frozen, not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) pork chicharron and pork carnitas products that were not presented for import reinspection into the United States.

The following products are subject to recall:

19- to 24-pound box containing “Chicharrón con carne/Pork Skin with Meat” with lot codes 2193CON0281, 2203CON0283, 2213CON0285, 2223CON0287, 2233CON0289 and use by date between Aug. 7–11, 2024, and shipping mark 176.

24- to 30-pound box containing “Carnitas de Cerdo/Seasoned Pieces of Pork Meat” with lot codes 2123CON0272, 2133CON0273, 2193CON0282, 2203CON0284, 2213CON0286, 2223CON0288, 2233CON0290 and use by date between July 31, 2024, and Aug. 1, 2024, and between Aug. 7–11, 2024, and shipping mark 177.

The products subject to recall bear Mexican establishment number “TIF No. 681” inside the Mexican mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in California.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products, and it was determined that the products were not presented for reinspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that these products may be available in retailers’ deli counters and available for consumers to purchase. Also, these products may be in retailers’ freezers. Retailers are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Pedro Barboglio, chief executive officer, Empacadora Frape U.S.A. LLC, at pbarboglio@comalfoods.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854). Consumers can also submit a question via askFSIS or MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS