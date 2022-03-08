Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jon Tart to vice president of the Company’s Southeast Group, effective March 1, 2022. Mr. Tart was promoted from his position of Baltimore Division vice president. Starting with Motion in 1996 as a customer service representative, he transitioned to the Corporate Training program in 1997, then moved to a sales territory in 1998. Since then, Mr. Tart has served as branch manager of two branches, division sales manager, area vice president of corporate accounts for the Northeast and the Southeast, and Baltimore Division Manager. Mr. Tart will report to Kevin Storer, executive vice president, branch operations.

“Jon’s impressive background and his ability to leverage his vast experience and competitive nature will ensure success in the years ahead,” said Mr. Storer. “I look forward to seeing him successfully lead the Southeast Group to new heights.”

A graduate of East Carolina University, Mr. Tart holds a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and an MBA.

Source: Motion Industries, Inc.