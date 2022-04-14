Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, part of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, a FTSE 100 company, has announced that it has changed its name to Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS). As the company evolves to meet the needs of the sectors in which it operates, following a successful period of global growth, the name change aligns with a strategic commitment to providing end-to-end fluid management solutions for customers.

Andrew Mines, managing director of WMFTS, comments: “This is a very exciting time for Watson-Marlow as we continue to witness a sustained period of growth. There is increasing demand for our quality products, solutions and engineering expertise across the life sciences, food and beverage, and industrial markets. Our priority has always been to deliver best-in-class solutions for our customers, and our new name and strategic vision emphasizes this commitment. It will enable us to unlock the full potential of our brands, products and services as we position ourselves for further growth and continue to innovate for sustainable success.”

The strategic vision which underpins the name change is driving the closer alignment of the Watson-Marlow brands and products to enhance customer solutions across a growing number of applications. In addition, Watson-Marlow continues to develop its sectorized, consultative sales approach and digitize its business processes, implementing a full website restructure and upgrade.

Manufacturing capacity has also expanded as the business optimizes to support customers, with recent capital expansions including a 11,000m2 custom-built facility in Portsmouth, UK, for its BioPure brand, and a new 14,000m2 facility in Devens, Massachusetts, incorporating eight new cleanrooms.

The company is focused on innovating for sustainable success by combining its heritage as a world-leader in fluid path management technologies with continuous investment. Watson-Marlow is aligned with the One Planet sustainability strategy launched by parent group Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc. This roadmap to building a more sustainable future guides the company’s operations as it works with others, including suppliers, customers, and local communities, to leave a better world for tomorrow.

Source: Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group