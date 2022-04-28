Unibloc Pump, a business in positive displacement pumps and other highly engineered products for demanding hygienic flow control applications, has rebranded to Unibloc Hygienic Technologies (UHT). The rebranding follows the company’s expansion of its family of hygienic flow control brands, most recently through its acquisitions of Flotronic Pumps and Standard Pump.

Flotronic Pumps : UK-based manufacturer of specialized, air-operated double diaphragm (AODD) pumps and associated accessories primarily for hygienic flow control applications (acquired by Unibloc Pump in August 2021.

Standard Pump: Georgia-based manufacturer of hygienic and industrial process pumps, including drum pumps and other fluid handling equipment (acquired by Unibloc Pump in December 2021)

"All three companies—Unibloc, Flotronic, and Standard Pump—have each built a leading reputation for quality manufacturing, innovative design and excellent customer service,” said Chris Stevens, CEO of Unibloc Hygienic Technologies. “Our new market identity communicates to customers that today we offer a much more expansive line of hygienic product solutions for a wider variety of applications. No other company can match the process and application experience the UHT team brings to our customers.”

Each company’s products are represented now as subsidiary brands under the Unibloc Hygienic Technologies umbrella, with identities that tie them together. Additionally, a new brand, Hygenitec, has been created to represent a range of additional hygienic flow control products, such as valves, strainers, sight glasses, drum pumps, and bubble traps.

“Customers are more time-pressed than ever before, and more focused on building best-in-class systems in their facilities,” said Mark Boyd, vice president of sales at Unibloc Hygienic Technologies. “As a result, we have designed our approach to the market to make it simpler and faster for customers to get the information they need on a wider variety of product solutions, all from a single company and a single point of contact.”

Source: Unibloc Hygienic Technologies

