As the global food processing industry turns to automated solutions to answer the world’s growing demand, BAK Food Equipment is announcing a related change from one of its most valued partners. Poland-based Nowicki Food Machinery has become NOMA.

NOMA reflects the Nowicki family’s 50-year commitment to the food processing industry by combining the two core pillars of their business: the Nowicki family name and modern “machinery” for the food processing industry.

“We are a longtime representative of NOMA equipment and are excited for this next phase of our partnership,” said John Bobak, president and founder of BAK Food Equipment. “NOMA’s passion for innovation and commitment to quality have made it easy to be a committed partner in North America. We’re proud to represent this brand and provide value to our customers.”

As the exclusive North American distributor of NOMA, BAK Food Equipment provides a range of NOMA equipment, including tumblers, meat injectors, meat grinders and more. BAK Food Equipment provides installation, design, engineering and service for NOMA equipment nationwide.

Source: BAK Food Equipment