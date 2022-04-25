Just in time for National Burger Month in May 2022, NFL legend and iconic entertainer Terry Bradshaw has announced that his Bradshaw Ranch Thick N Juicy burgers are now available in more than 5,000 retail store locations throughout the nation. The burgers debuted in 2021.

Bradshaw Ranch Thick N Juicy burgers are made with award-winning angus beef, available in one-third and quarter-pound patties. They come in two flavors made for burger lovers: cheddar cheese and bacon; and cheddar cheese, garlic, and butter.

The burger blends have been crafted by Bradshaw and his son-in-law, acclaimed chef, Noah Hester, who can be seen on the family’s hit E! show, “The Bradshaw Bunch.” The Bradshaw family gathers regularly for backyard barbecues and Bradshaw Ranch Thick N Juicy were inspired by the families love of great burgers.

Bradshaw Ranch Thick N Juicy Burgers are available to purchase across the United States and in select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores. The burgers will soon be available in retail stores including Kroger, Publix, and more. More information on Bradshaw Ranch Thick N Juicy Burgers can be found at www.terrybradshawbrands.com/bradshaw-ranch.

Source: Bradshaw Ranch