Smithfield Foods, Inc. was today named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the “Company of the Year – Manufacturing” category of the 20th annual American Business Awards, the premier business awards program in the United States.

Smithfield was recognized for its efforts in 2020 to ensure stability in the global food supply; keep employees healthy and safe; progress toward its leading commitments to reduce the environmental impact of its operations; and invest in diversity, equity and inclusion.

In addition to the company’s dedication and commitment to the nation’s food security during the height of the pandemic, in September of 2020, Smithfield became the first major protein company to commit to becoming carbon negative in all U.S. company-owned operations by 2030. That same year, Smithfield pledged $15 million to further diversity, equity, and inclusion in food manufacturing, agriculture, and education through its Unity & Action program, including a contract grower initiative to help address historic barriers disproportionally facing Black and other minority farmers.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of various sizes and industries were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories, and more than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s winners.

A list of 2022 Stevie winners is available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA. For more information on Smithfield’s commitment to "Good food. Responsibly.", visit this link.

Source: Smithfield Foods