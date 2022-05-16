Fossil Farms will open an artisan butcher counter in the newly developed Harry's Table by Cipriani. Harry's Table by Cipriani, located at 2 Waterline Square, 235 Freedom Place South on the upper west side of Manhattan, is the newest project from the esteemed Cipriani group. Fossil Farms which started as an ostrich farm in 1997, seeking to produce all natural high quality alternative meats for the NY Metro market of chefs and consumers, has grown to be one of the best producers and distributors of all natural meats in the country.

To quote VP of Sales & Marketing, Ben Del Coro, "Fossil Farms Artisan Butcher is fueled by our quarter century of work in sustainable agriculture. We draw inspiration from our farmers, ranchers and growers. We are driven to provide exceptional quality products to our customers with honesty, integrity and transparency in how and where our animals are raised. We are committed to honoring the tradition of artisan butchery utilizing whole animals, sourced directly from local farms that practice mindful methods of production with the utmost respect to the animal, the environment, the community and the customer. We practice butchery techniques that have been perfected by old world butchers in Europe. Here at Fossil Farms Artisan Butcher, you will find a selection modeled after the finest boucheries in France, macellarias in Italy and old-fashioned butcher shops of the UK. We will always feature the finest pasture raised beef, raised on farms in New England, and free range poultry from farms in Pennsylvania, pasture raised Berkshire Pork from our own farm in NJ, and specialty game and fowl from local farms and carefully curated producers. We will carefully cut, prepare, and produce items to satisfy any cravings to our customer's needs."

Fossil Farms is a diverse organization with national distribution to wholesale accounts, nationwide shipping for e-commerce business, and their own retail store at the Boonton, NJ headquarters, which has recently launched a full service catering company and food truck. When asked about the company's future plans, Ben Del Coro, VP of Sales & Marketing, says, "We're just getting started at 25 years in business."

Consumer demand is driving the growth of Fossil Farms, as chefs and consumers seek higher quality alternative proteins, with acute transparency in sourcing. Fossil Farms stands alone in their commitment to sourcing ethical products, establishing equitable partnerships and managing sustainable supply chains.

You can find Fossil Farms' products in specialty retail stores nationwide and online at www.fossilfarms.com.

Source: Fossil Farms