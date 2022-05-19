Stellar, a fully integrated firm focused on design, engineering, construction, and mechanical services worldwide, has been awarded a design-build construction project for global meat snacks company Jack Link’s Protein Snacks.

The project will add warehouse capacity to Jack Link’s existing distribution facility in Underwood, Iowa, as well as the addition of a highly automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS), improving both capacity and efficiency at the Underwood location.

“As Jack Link’s first AS/RS facility, this expansion will allow the company to meet increasing demand from their customers,” said Thomas Ansell, lead construction project manager with Stellar. “We are excited for this opportunity to incorporate cutting-edge technology at Jack Link’s that will help carry the company into its next decade of business.”

Per Kimberley Stanton, Stellar design project manager, “Our design integrates automation into the new space, resulting in increased productivity, accuracy, and efficiency at the facility.”

Stellar will be responsible for planning, pre-construction, construction management, and building envelope, as well as architectural, structural, mechanical, civil, electrical, and plumbing design.

An official groundbreaking was held on March 30. In attendance were Underwood Mayor Dennis Bardsley; Jack Link’s North America President Kevin McAdams; Jack Link, founder and chairman of Jack Link's Protein Snacks; and Stellar Senior Vice President Wyatt Payne.

The project is scheduled for completion in June 2023. This is the first construction project Stellar will perform for Jack Link’s Protein Snacks, and the third AS/RS project Stellar currently has underway.

Source: Stellar