Poultry farms are being devastated by the recent bird flu outbreak. Although the risk to public health remains low, the virus is highly contagious and fatal to flocks, which has had a significant impact on commercial poultry facilities, food processing plants, and other sectors along the supply chain.

Decontamination is a key biosecurity measure. However, many cleaning and disinfecting chemicals can be toxic to livestock and soil or pose health hazards to humans. As a provider of safer, more sustainable infection prevention solutions, EvaClean felt compelled to take action. It established the Avian Influenza Mitigation (AIM) program to help farmers stop the spread of the virus in a safer way by providing process enhancement protocols and unprecedented price reductions on EvaClean’s unique PurOne disinfectant chemistry.

Steve Wilson, EvaClean CEO said, “Our objective is to help battle the outbreak by making it feasible for farmers to afford a decontamination solution that works but will not cause harmful side-effects.”

PurOne has EPA-registered efficacy against every major animal pathogen, including a 1-minute kill claim for the Avian Influenza Virus. It is also biodegradable with the lowest toxicity rating, a 0/0/0 HMIS, and a neutral pH. The primary ingredient in PurOne is NaDCC, which creates a natural HOCl solution when mixed with water. The tablet concentrate ensures accurate dilution to the correct strength for cleaning and disinfecting interior or exterior surfaces, floors, and equipment. PurOne requires minimal PPE and can be applied using microfiber cloths and mops or EvaClean’s disposable wipes system. Because PurOne is a versatile broad-spectrum chemistry, it can replace nearly a dozen other cleaning, disinfecting, and deodorizing products that are unnecessary or unsafe. This approach not only helps reduce chemical exposure, it simplifies procedures and elevates sustainability.

EvaClean Global VP of Sales Rich Prinz says, “The right disinfectant is a critical part of the biosecurity equation however, proper implementation of cleaning and disinfecting protocols is absolutely essential to successful outcomes.”

For that reason, the EvaClean infection prevention team works closely with meat and poultry facilities to help identify transmission risks and develop customized biosecurity hygiene protocols.

Source: EvaClean