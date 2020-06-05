Meat and Poultry Industry NewsCoronavirus Coverage

U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA and CDC issue guidance to help agriculture workers during the Coronavirus pandemic

2020_corona_image_np.jpg
June 5, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS COVID-19 / OSHA / worker safety
Reprints
No Comments

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued guidance that includes recommended actions to protect agriculture workers from exposure to the coronavirus.

Prevention and control of coronavirus at agricultural worksites, and in shared worker housing and shared transport vehicles, can present unique challenges. Applying specific disease management and prevention measures can help reduce the risk of transmitting the virus among workers on farms, ranches, and other production worksites.

  • The guidance recommends that owners and operators:
  • Screen agricultural workers for coronavirus symptoms, manage workers who have symptoms upon arrival at work or who become sick during the day, and address return to work after worker exposure;
  • Use touch-free clocks and automatic doors, install plastic barriers when distances of six feet between individuals are not possible, and rearrange chairs and tables in break areas;
  • Implement cleaning, disinfection, and sanitation protocols;
  • Train workers in a language they understand on the signs and symptoms of coronavirus, proper infection control and social distancing practices, and what to do if they or a coworker experience symptoms;
  • Encourage workers to use cloth face coverings in certain circumstances (e.g., when utilizing shared methods of transportation); and
  • Provide and train workers on proper use of personal protective equipment through videos or in-person visual demonstrations.

The guidance also explains what employers should do to prevent transmission of the virus among workers who share housing and transportation to and from the agricultural worksite.

Visit OSHA’s coronavirus webpage frequently for updates. For further information about the coronavirus, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Source: OSHA

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Redesigned texture measurement and analysis microsite launched by Mecmesin

Bioenergy DevCo and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation partner to bring renewable natural gas to customers on the Delmarva Peninsula

JBS USA, Pilgrim’s share 2019 sustainability achievements and progress toward 2020 goals

Justice Department investigating four meatpackers in antitrust investigation

Related Articles

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.