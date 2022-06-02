Grubhub is launching MasterChef Table, a delivery-only virtual restaurant featuring recipes from MasterChef winners and fan favorites Kelsey Murphy, Dorian Hunter, Gerron Hurt, and Michael Silverstein. For 12 exciting seasons, Endemol Shine North America has produced MasterChef and captured America's attention by celebrating the best in culinary creations and now diners will have a chance to not only watch the series on Wednesday nights (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, but also taste food from their favorite chef contestants, exclusively through Grubhub.

Available in more than 20 markets across the U.S., MasterChef Table features 11 gourmet dishes that embody American comfort foods expertly crafted by season 11 winner Kelsey Murphy, season 10 winner Dorian Hunter, season 9 winner Gerron Hurt and season 10 fan-favorite winner, Michael Silverstein. Fans and diners can enjoy dishes like the Spicy Maple Bacon Fried Chicken Sandwich and Nashville Hot Shrimp Tacos in areas including Alexandria, VA, Boston, MA, Bridgeport, CT, Chicago, IL, Los Angeles, CA, New York City, NY, North Hollywood, CA, Washington, D.C., and more.

"The dishes we create on 'MasterChef' are enjoyed by a few legendary judges, but as a chef, I always want as many people as possible to experience my culinary creations," said Kelsey Murphy, winner of MasterChef Season 11. "With MasterChef Table, Grubhub is giving me and a few of my favorite chefs the special opportunity to share our unique twists on comfort foods with fans and diners all over the country."

"We're always looking for ways to deliver new experiences to diners. Our partnership with MasterChef gives them exactly that, a seat at the table in the comfort of their home," said Marnie Boyer, vice president of restaurant acquisition at Grubhub. "The MasterChef Table virtual restaurant adds more delectable food options to Grubhub's extensive lineup of eateries and provides an additional revenue stream to our restaurant partners."

The MasterChef Table menu is complete with appetizers, sides, and main courses from specific MasterChef alumni:

Kelsey Murphy: Spicy Maple Bacon Fried Chicken Sandwich; Skewered Shrimp Elotes

Dorian Hunter: Down South Quesadilla; Bangin Buffalo Chicken Fries; Italian Hoagie Burger (The Dorian Burger)

Gerron Hurt: Southern Horsey Slaw; Nashville Hot Mac n' Cheese; Nashville Hot Shrimp Tacos

Michael Silverstein: Loaded Blue Cheese Lovers' Steakhouse Wedge; Queso-Smothered Texas Fajitas; Triple-Stacked Smash Burger

"We're thrilled that for the first time, through this ground-breaking partnership with Grubhub, MasterChef fans will now have the opportunity to order menu items created by their favorite MasterChef contestants and winners via the Grubhub app," says Tamaya Petteway, senior vice president, brand partnerships & digital, Endemol Shine North America. "And we're also truly excited that through MasterChef Table, MasterChef will be introduced to Grubhub's active database of 'foodies' and consumers who enjoy having new food experiences while dining at home."

"Across Fox Entertainment, we take pride in creating impactful, relevant, and highly customized opportunities that enable our partners to authentically reach the audiences they most value," said Suzanne Sullivan, executive vice president of ad sales, FOX Entertainment. "As we are launching season 12 of MasterChef cannot think of a better partner than Grubhub to deliver delicious dishes from previous winners."

Later this season on MasterChef, chefs will be given a Grubhub-themed Mystery Box challenge, where contestants must create a gourmet version of the most popular dishes on the online food delivery marketplace.

For more information about MasterChef Table, including the menu, the chefs behind the menu, and if MasterChef Table is currently available in your neighborhood, visit grubhub.com/mastercheftable.

To celebrate MasterChef Table, Grubhub is launching a sweepstakes, giving a few lucky diners an exclusive at-home experience, including a one-of-a-kind MasterChef-themed table, fully-serviced maître d', and a plethora of dishes from MasterChef Table to enjoy. Qualified applicants can enter the sweepstakes by placing an eligible order on MasterChef Table and using code "TABLE" at checkout. For more details, please visit https://lp.grubhub.com/masterchef-table-sweepstakes/.

Diners across the country can enjoy a premium MasterChef Table meal at home while watching the newest season of MasterChef, airing Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. As always, the Grubhub Guarantee ensures meals are delivered on time, at the lowest price, or Grubhub will make it right.