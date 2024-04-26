Steakholder Foods is announcing Michal Ansky as the newest addition to their team. Ansky will serve as a consultant, bringing her expertise in culinary excellence and collaboration to further enhance Steakholder Foods' offerings as they move toward commercialization and expansion.

Ansky is a gastronome and visionary, known for her pioneering work establishing Tel Aviv's farmers' market and the indoor market at Tel Aviv Port . As a former judge on the prime-time television show "MasterChef Israel" for over a decade, Ansky has garnered recognition for her efforts in promoting culinary culture in Israel.

Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods said, "Steakholder Foods is thrilled to welcome Michal Ansky to our team. Her passion for food sustainability and creativity perfectly aligns with our values of pushing the boundaries of plant-based meat with innovative 3D printing technologies ... Michal's expertise will be instrumental as we enter the commercial phase and expand our reach, ensuring that our printers ... enable food manufacturers to create alternative foods that resonate with today's conscious consumers."

Ansky said, "I am excited to collaborate with Steakholder Foods to create sustainable and delicious plant-based alternatives ... Together, we will explore new culinary horizons and work to deliver innovative solutions to the global market."

As Steakholder Foods enters the commercialization phase, Ansky's insights and guidance are expected to play a vital role in refining products and developing culinary solutions that meet the evolving demands of consumers.

Source: Steakholder Foods Ltd.