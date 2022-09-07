Steakholder Foods Ltd., formerly MeaTech, an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultured meat industry, has introduced Omakase Beef Bites, a first-of-its-kind richly marbled structured meat product developed using a unique 3D-printing process.

Elegantly designed as a meat lover’s delicacy for premium dining experiences, Omakase Beef Bites are inspired by the marbling standard of Wagyu beef.

The product is made up of multiple layers of muscle and fat tissue and showcases the technology’s unprecedented control and flexibility. Each layer is printed separately using two different bio-inks: one for muscle and one for fat. The layers can be printed in a variety of muscle/fat sequences which effects the juiciness and marbling of the cut. The product can be printed with any marbling ratio, shape, or width.

Steakholder Foods’ technology can even exceed the marbling precision reminiscent of the Wagyu beef standard. It can also provide product consistency at scale.

The company’s provisional patent, “stacked, multi-layered meat-emulating consumable,” is the result of intensive collaboration between the company’s 3D-printing engineers and cellular biologists.

This achievement follows a series of ongoing advancements in the company’s development of printed whole cuts of meat:

Largest ever (3.67-oz.) printed cultured steak

Significant progress with acceleration and enhancement of living muscle fiber formation to mirror key characteristics of farm-raised meat

Development of unique multiple-nozzle modular printing head that can produce complex meat products with pinpoint precision at an industrial rate of production without impacting cell viability

Patent based on the development of systems and methods for applying external forces to muscle tissue that result in the creation of high-quality complex structured meat

Arik Kaufman, Steakholder Foods’ chief executive officer, said: “This product is a major breakthrough for us and for the cultured meat sector in general. It is the result of a lot of hard work and our desire to attain the highest standard of meat possible through bioprinting and cell cultivation processes. It also marks a significant milestone in our quest to perfect the 'holy grail' of meat—steak."

"We see Omakase Beef Bites at the intersection of food, technology and fine art. We want to inspire chefs around the world to create mouthwatering culinary masterpieces and unforgettable dining experiences," he said.

Source: Steakholder Foods, Ltd.