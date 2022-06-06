The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is in the process of developing a new strategic plan to guide the agency’s work over the next five years. A working group, consisting of representatives throughout the agency, and APHIS leadership have worked together to shape the draft strategic plan. APHIS is seeking insights from its stakeholders on the framework of the draft plan, which will assist the agency in finalizing the plan.

The strategic plan framework is a summarized version of the draft plan and provides highlights including the mission and vision statements, core values, strategic goals and objectives, and trends or signals of change we expect to influence the agency’s work in the future.

Specifically, USDA-APHIS is seeking insight on the following questions:

Are your interests represented in the plan?

Are there opportunities for APHIS to partner with others to achieve the goals and objectives?

Are there other trends for which the agency should be preparing?

Are there additional items APHIS should consider for the plan?

To review the strategic plan framework and provide your insights, please click here.

Starting on June 2, 2022, stakeholders will have 30 days to share their thoughts on the framework. Comments must be received by July 1, 2022, 11:59pm (ET). APHIS appreciates insights from all stakeholders and is looking forward to reviewing and considering these insights as we finalize the new strategic plan. It expects to finalize and publish the new strategic plan later this summer and will post it on its website.

Source: USDA-APHIS