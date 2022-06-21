High Liner Foods Incorporated, a North American frozen seafood company, will continue to invest in modernizing its facility in Newport News with new equipment and product lines.

The company is committed to reinvesting in its Oakland Industrial Park operations, and it received a $300,000 grant from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, a performance-based initiative that rewards continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.

“Continued investments in our Newport News facility in Virginia will help us advance High Liner Foods’ growth strategy to become the North American leader in branded, value-added seafood,” said Rod Hepponstall, president and CEO of High Liner Foods. “Virginia offers our business many benefits and opportunities based on its strategic location as a supply chain hub, access to a skilled workforce, and potential for future growth.”

