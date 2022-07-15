Northfork Bison Distributions Inc., a Canadian bison and wild game meat company, has announced a new agreement to supply its Bison Burgers to Energy Fuel, a restaurant chain located in the New York City area.

“We are very proud to be partnering with Energy Fuel and look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow their presence in their marketplace with new store openings. [Its] dedication to providing [its] customers with the healthiest food choices is in perfect harmony with what we are all about,” said Rocco Verelli, president, Northfork Bison Distributions, Inc.

Located in Montreal, Quebec, Northfork Bison operates one of Canada’s largest, federally approved, state-of-the-art bison meat processing plants. Northfork Bison sells bison and wild game meat products, including bison, elk, venison, ostrich, and wild boar. Northfork Bison’s products are high quality, natural, and steroid and hormone-free. Consumers in Canada and the U.S. can shop online at www.northforkbison.com.

Bison meat is one of the healthiest all-natural alternatives to commonly available traditional meats like chicken, pork, and beef. Bison meat is low in fat, cholesterol, and calories, contains more protein than beef, and is fast and easy to cook. Since there is very little fat, the meat cooked does not shrink after cooking.

Source: Northfork Bison