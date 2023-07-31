North Graphic, a growing regional foodservice chain in Sapporo, Japan, has decided to switch to U.S. pork at its six outlets following a successful two-month promotion. Specializing in Italian and Chinese cuisine, North Graphic developed new menu items as part of the promotion, including buta-kara (Japanese-style deep fried pork) utilizing U.S. pork loin and pork butt.

Prior to the promotion, the chain had used European pork at its restaurants.

North Graphic is also developing deli products with U.S. pork and began delivering a new product this month to 150 outlets of the Aeon supermarket chain in Hokkaido.

Funding for the restaurant promotion was provided by the Iowa Corn Promotion Board.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation