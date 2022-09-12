Northfork Bison Distributions Inc., a Canadian bison and wild game meat company, has announced the promotion of Marc Mousseau to vice president.

Mousseau has an extensive background in the meat business. His introduction to French Master Butchers in Paris inspired him to pursue his career in the business. After training as a butcher in one of Montreal’s first French Butcher shops, Mousseau returned to his studies where he completed a program in butchery and management. Upon graduation, he decided to diversify his experience by working as a freelancer in various butcher shops and slaughter houses. In 2007, Mousseau finally found his niche in wild game meats when he joined Northfork Bison. Mousseau’s passion for quality and constant improvement along with his keen managerial skills led to his promotion to general manager in 2012.

“Marc’s hard work, his vision, and his dedication to quality have been an integral part of Northfork Bison’s growth and success,” said Rocco Verelli, founder and president, Northfork Bison Distributions Inc.

Located in Montreal, Quebec, Northfork Bison operates one of Canada’s largest, federally approved, state-of-the-art bison meat processing plants. Northfork Bison sells bison and wild game meat products, including Elk, Venison, Ostrich, and Wild Boar. Northfork Bison’s products are high quality, natural, and steroid and hormone-free. Consumers in Canada and the U.S. can shop online at northforkbison.com.

Bison meat is one of the healthiest all-natural alternatives to the commonly available traditional meats like chicken, pork, and beef. Bison meat is low in fat, cholesterol, and calories, contains more protein than beef, and is fast and easy to cook. Since there is very little fat, the meat cooked does not shrink after cooking.

Source: Northfork Bison