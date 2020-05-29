Supplier News

Spee-Dee promotes Mark Navin to Vice President of Sales

May 29, 2020
Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery announced Mark Navin has been promoted to Vice President of Sales. Navin has been with the company for 25 years.

In his new role, Navin will manage all of Spee-Dee’s domestic and international sales activities, lead the sales support team and oversee strategic customer accounts. Navin first started with the family-owned business in 1995 as a Sales Coordinator before being named Strategic Account Manager, where he helped grow the company’s major account business.

In addition to leading Spee-Dee’s sales efforts, Navin is also a member of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technology. He is currently a board member of the PMMI Industry Relations Committee for the 2017-2020 term.

“Mark has a unique way of connecting with people and always finds the good in any situation,” said Dave Navin, President and CEO. “His knowledge of the industry and the relationships he has built over the past 25 years are some of our most valuable resources. We are excited to see how he helps Spee-Dee continue its growth into the future.”

For more information visit www.spee-dee.com.

