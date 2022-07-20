Cali'flour Foods recently launched ready-to-eat frozen entrees, including two comfort food mainstays. The new meals include Beef & Broccoli, and Cheesy Chicken & Rice. Both entrees are gluten-free, grain-free, and

Beef & Broccoli is a new Asian classic without the carbs; a cauliflower rice bowl filled with beef, broccoli, carrots, red pepper and edamame.

Cheesy Chicken & Rice is a healthy twist on the comfort food classic without the carbs; a cauliflower rice bowl filled with chicken, cheese and broccoli.

Beef & Broccoli and Cheesy Chicken & Rice will be joining Cali'flour Foods' line up of frozen entrees, including Lasagna with Meat Sauce, Vegetable Lasagna, Chicken Enchilada Bake, and Vegetable Enchilada Bake.

In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market has brought in four of Cali'flour Foods' entrees to stock its freezer, including Lasagna with Meat Sauce, Chicken Enchilada Bake, Beef & Broccoli and Cheesy Chicken & Rice. Customers will be able to pick up Cali'flour Food flatbreads tortillas at their local Sprouts as well.

Source: Cali'flour Foods



