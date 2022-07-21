MSI Express Inc., a Grand Prairie, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 16,498 pounds of chicken and rice soup mix products, due to misbranding and undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The not heat treated, shelf stable, Thai-style curry chicken with rice soup mix items were produced on January 19, 2022, and January 31, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

1.29-lb. (583 g) plastic pouch packages containing “KNORR PROFESSIONAL SOUP du jour RED THAI STYLE CURRY CHICKEN WITH RICE SOUP MIX” with “best by” dates of January 19, 2024, for products distributed in the United States, and April 26, 2023, for products distributed in Canada.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P- 44055” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed in the United States and Canada to professional food service trades, such as restaurants, cafeterias, fast food chains, and sports stadiums, as well as through online sales.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that it performed allergen testing validation on finished soup. It was determined that the finished soup tested positive for dairy, an allergen that was not declared on the product label, due to the establishment receiving the incorrect ingredient component.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may in the pantries of consumers, restaurants, and food service locations. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can go to KnorrFoodSolutionsRecall.com. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Unilever Nutrition Head of Media, Jena Sussman, at 201-500-9100 or MediaRelations.USA@unilever.com.

Source: USDA-FSIS