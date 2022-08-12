Warren Controls, a manufacturer of control valves and specialty fluid handling products, announced the Series 2900 industrial control valves, ideal for food and beverage, packaged water heaters, pharmaceutical, and general service applications, as well as wastewater applications with moderate pressure drops and temperatures from -20º to 400ºF.

The Series 2900 features rugged cast iron bodies and is available in a variety of trim materials, including bronze, 300 stainless steel, 17-4pH stainless steel, and Alloy 6 (cobalt-chromium-tungsten). Available valve body styles include two-way single seat unbalanced, two-way cylinder balanced, two-way double seat balanced, three-way mixing, and three-way diverting. The equal percentage and linear plugs in the two-way valves and linear plugs in the three-way valves provide modulating control of a wide variety of fluids. The Series 2900 is ideally suited for applications in which value and long life are important objectives.

For more information, visit warrencontrols.com/profile/type/2/7/2900_series.

Source: Warren Controls



