First We Feast's Hot Ones has expanded its partnership with John Soules Foods and FoodStory Brands to launch five new flavors of Hot Ones Boneless Chicken Bites that are paired with the show's authentic sauce flavors. The line rolled out this month in Walmart's freezer aisle and will soon debut in other retailers across the country. The new Hot Ones Boneless Chicken Bites come in 18.6-oz. resealable bags, including heat-and-eat all-natural, white-meat boneless chicken bites, each paired with an official Hot Ones sauce packet.

These new bites follow the launch of the limited-time Hot Ones family-size product offering that was available exclusively at Walmart in the spring. Based on its success, the line has now expanded to include five new flavors with varying levels of heat—created for all spice preferences—with Hot Ones famous and authentic hot sauces, including:

Original (The Classic Sauce)

Spicy Garlic (The Classic: Garlic Fresno Edition Sauce)

Smoky Sweet (Los Calientes Verde Sauce)

Smoky Habanero (Los Calientes Rojo Sauce)

Barbacoa (Los Calientes Barbacoa Sauce)

"We are excited to expand our flavor assortment for the Hot Ones Boneless Chicken Bites with five of the most popular Hot Ones sauces that have been used on the show. It's our goal to make the Hot Ones experience as accessible as possible to fans, and to introduce new shoppers to flavors they won't find anywhere else in the frozen aisle," said First We Feast General Manager Chris Schonberger. "After an amazing launch with Walmart, we're looking forward to bringing Hot Ones Boneless Chicken Bites to other retailers and continuing to push the spice envelope at a national scale."

Hot Ones is a pop-culture show where host Sean Evans interviews celebrities while they eat progressively hotter and hotter chicken wings. Millions of fans watch weekly to see if their favorite celebrities make it to "The Last Dab." Now, fans can "live the show" with friends and family, mixing and matching the flavors, while following along with the wing-eating challenge at home, and sharing on social media using the hashtag #HotOnesChallenge.

"As a family-owned company, it brings us great joy to develop an at-home experience with Hot Ones that brings families and friends together," said John Soules Jr. "We are proud to innovate alongside First We Feast and FoodStory Brands in a way that brings the Hot Ones show to life for consumers. Plus, we are thrilled to offer this type of flavorful heat profile that is not currently available in the frozen chicken category."

To learn more about the new Hot Ones Boneless Chicken Bites, visit www.hotoneschallenge.com.

Source: FoodStory Brands