First We Feast's "Hot Ones" is bringing consumers a way to experience the hit show with brand-new spicy chicken strips. Partnering with family-owned companies John Soules Foods and FoodStory Brands, "Hot Ones" is debuting spicy chicken strips breaded with proprietary seasonings that match the authentic "Hot Ones" sauces made famous on the show.

The launch includes two flavors to spice up the freezer aisle: Spicy Garlic, which matches The Classic Garlic Fresno sauce, and Smoky Habanero, which matches the Los Calientes Rojo sauce from the show.

Consumers can find these new flavors in the freezer aisle at Kroger stores nationwide. Click here to find a nearby store.

"First We Feast is heating up the freezer aisle with [Hot Ones] spicy chicken strips — and we can't wait for fans to take a bite," said First We Feast Creator and General Manager Chris Schonberger. "We're thrilled that our partnership with John Soules Foods and FoodStory Brands is bringing the Hot Ones culinary experience straight to the grocery store. Fans have loved saucing their chicken with our famous hot sauces, but now we're excited to deliver the [Hot Ones] experience directly on the chicken strip in one convenient package."

"We are proud to be expanding our partnership with Hot Ones, building on the success we've enjoyed together in bringing the incredible flavors of the [Hot Ones] show to life for the fans[,]" said John Soules Jr., CEO of John Soules Foods. "We took great care to provide a crave-worthy food experience by bringing together authentic [Hot Ones] heat and flavor with perfectly crispy, whole chicken breast strips. Spice fans…[Hot Ones] fans…chicken fans…you're in for a treat ... "

Source: FoodStory Brands