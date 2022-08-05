Jack in the Box Inc. is bringing back its most famous former employee, Mark Hamill, to announce the return of Jack’s fan-favorites Spicy Chicken Strips and French Toast Sticks. Hamill was once fired from Jack in the Box for impersonating a clown in the drive thru, but now he’s back to share his story… for a limited time, just like the Spicy Chicken Strips and French Toast Sticks. These comeback items are available at restaurants nationwide, on the Jack ordering app, and via third-party delivery for a limited time.

The never-before-told, mostly-true story of Mark Hamill’s early days working the Jack in the Box drive-thru and his bittersweet departure. It’s a story of fate, friendship and redemption, decades in the making. This limited-edition comic book will be available to fans for free at shopjackinthebox.com while supplies last, starting August 11.

Jack is bringing back its Spicy Chicken Strips with new sauce flavors: Jack's Good Good Sauce and Spicy Good Good Sauce. Jack’s Spicy Chicken Strips are made with 100% all white meat chicken and a crispy cracker-crumb breading seasoned with its signature blend of spices, starting at $5.

Back by popular demand, Jack in the Box is bringing back its famous French Toast Sticks for a second year in a row after a 10-year hiatus. Jack’s French Toast Sticks are covered in a sweet vanilla-flavored batter with a side of pancake syrup for dipping. The French Toast Sticks are available as a 3-pc. pack or as a 6-pc. pack, and as part of the Jumbo Breakfast Platter, starting at $2.00.

Source: Jack in the Box