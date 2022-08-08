Jack in the Box Inc. announced the promotion of Del Taco’s Chief Operating Officer Chad Gretzema to Del Taco Brand President. He replaces John Cappasola who has stepped down from his role as Del Taco president & chief executive officer.

"Chad has been an instrumental part of the executive team at Del Taco that has compiled an impressive eight consecutive years of positive franchise same-store sales,” said Jack in the Box CEO Darin Harris. “He has been a champion for Del Taco operators, franchisees, and guests as the chief operating officer and I am confident his proven leadership and strategic vision will further drive our combined company to the next phase of growth. Chad has been an incredible partner in bringing our two brands together, and is helping us maximize the benefits of our increased scale and shared services to leverage best practices and synergies across the brands.”

Gretzema has been with Del Taco since 2012 and was most recently chief operating officer, having previously served as senior vice president, strategic planning & innovation and senior vice president, operations support and engagement. With more than 25 years of food and restaurant industry experience, Gretzema has held positions in operations, training, and marketing at Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Noodles & Company, and Oscar Mayer Foods.

Source: Jack in the Box Inc.