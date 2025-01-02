Mexican quick-service restaurant Del Taco is adding two burritos to the Del’s Real Deal$ menu. Del Taco is also launching Del’s Bundles, curated combinations of Del’s Real Deals items suitable for individuals and small groups.

The Del’s Real Deal$ menu features some of Del’s most popular menu items available at value-based prices. Two new burritos are joining the value menu:

Chipotle Chicken Burrito: Featuring freshly grilled, marinated chicken, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, cilantro lime rice, chipotle sauce, and sour cream, wrapped in an oversized flour tortilla and grilled.

Bean, Rice and Cheese Burrito: Featuring slow-cooked beans made from scratch, cilantro lime rice, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and zesty red sauce, wrapped in an oversized flour tortilla.

“Del Taco has always been committed to delivering bold flavors and exceptional value, and the addition of our two new burritos to our Del’s Real Deal$ menu and Del’s Bundles continue that tradition at an unbeatable price.” said Del Taco President, Tom Rose.

Del Taco is also introducing three value-packed options designed to deliver extra savings while hitting taco cravings head on. The new Del’s Bundles are suitable for individuals, small groups or families. The bundles feature popular Del’s Real Deal$ menu items:

Del’s BIG Bundle: Feeds one to two people for $10. This Bundle includes a Chipotle Chicken Burrito, Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito, a Snack Taco, a Mini Cheddar Quesadilla and an order of Snack-sized Chips & House-made Guac.

Del’s BIGGER Bundle: Feeds two to three people for $15. Bundle includes two Chipotle Chicken Burritos, two Mini Cheddar Quesadillas, two Snack Tacos, one order of 3 Layer Queso Nachos and one order of Snack-sized Chips & House-made Guac.

Del’s MEGA Bundle: Feeds three to five people for $20. The MEGA Bundle features two Chipotle Chicken Burritos, two Snack Tacos, two orders of Mini Cinnamon Churros, one Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito, one Mini Cheddar Quesadilla, one order of 3 Layer Queso Nachos and one order of Snack-sized Chips & House-made Guac.

Source: Del Taco