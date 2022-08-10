PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has introduced the newly revised One Voice Factory Acceptance Tests – Protocols for Capital Equipment in the CPG Industry work product, designed to assist consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and OEMs improve the factory acceptance test (FAT) process for all. This critical industry guide was developed by the OpX Leadership Network convened by PMMI.

The Factory Acceptance Tests work product is designed to resolve FAT criteria, expectations, and miscommunications that often result in unbudgeted costs in travel and material, increased timelines, and overall confusion for CPGs and OEMs. This update includes new leadership guidance, additional review of responsibilities for both OEMs and end users, as well as the integration of the Virtual FAT work product, now an appendix versus a stand-alone product.

“When conducting an effective FAT, clear communication between all parties is critical,” says Bryan Griffen, senior director, industry services, PMMI. “This latest update helps streamline that communication and facilitate a more productive FAT, regardless of whether it is virtual or in-person.”

The OpX Leadership Network was founded in 2011 by PMMI to ensure CPG companies and OEMs are well connected and well prepared to solve common operational challenges, make smarter decisions, and achieve operational excellence.

The revised FAT work product, as well as other operational solutions, are available for free download here.

Source: PMMI